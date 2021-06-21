Spice Covers Sheen Magazine & Gave Lucky Fan Her $5K Dolce & Gabbana Blazer

Spice has been making huge strides in the industry, especially with her recent interviews and performances on Good Morning America and The Wendy Williams Show.

For each appearance, Spice has been sharing the stage with fellow dancehall stars Sean Paul and Shaggy as they perform their latest hit, “Go Down Deh.” It seems the Queen Of Dancehall is not done yet and has managed to kick it up a notch. While sporting a light pink wig, flawless makeup, a white top, floral skirt, and studded heels, the Dancehall deejay poses on the cover of the July/August 2021 issue of Sheen Magazine.

“SPICE, DUTTY WINE TO THE SOUNDS OF THE QUEEN OF DANCEHALL,” the cover page reads.

Spice excitedly reposted the photo from Sheen Magazine’s Instagram to her personal page. “Guess who’s on the cover of Sheen Magazine!!” she captioned.

Sheen Magazine’s original caption for the post read, “The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, begins our journey through music as one of three cover girls! The beautiful Jamaican Queen gave us the exclusive on her historical career moments, breaking generational curses, and so much more! Her riveting story can be found in the July/ August – Music & Travel issue on stands Tuesday, June 29th.”

Love or hate her, one cannot deny the work Spice has been doing to bring Dancehall to the most favorable places.

Miss Universe Jamaica 2017 Davina Bennett commented, “I can’t get enough of this continuous success! You are on a roll & we are here for it! Much love & blessings.”

One fan congratulated, “Bravo Bravo, well deserved. You are indeed one of the hardest working female artist, continued blessings and maximum success Queen a dancehall Spice.”

Her contributions are not going unnoticed by fans, who she has declared to be her’ besties.’ While the “Needle Eye” artiste has been enjoying her success, she has, on multiple occasions, showed gratitude to her ‘besties’ during shows and on social media. Just days ago, the deejay also announced that she was giving away her Dolce and Gabbana blazer that she wore on the Wendy Williams show on Friday, June 18.

The ‘Jacquard patchwork fitted long jacket’ is worth US$4,995, which is equivalent to JM$749,891.36.

“Who wants this @dolcegabbana Jacket I wore on @wendyshow ? I’ll dry clean it and ship it, I don’t think it should go sit down in my closet,” she captioned.

“TEN ALBUM JULY 30th!!” she added.

Fans are highly anticipating the upcoming body of work from the deejay, and the comments about it are rivaling those who are begging to be gifted the jacket so that they can “sell it and kick start their life.”

One cannot deny Spice’s generous and giving nature when it comes to her fandom. Therefore, it is without a guarantee that when her album drops, her fans will be rolling out in droves to show their unyielding support.