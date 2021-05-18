Spice, Sean Paul & Shaggy To Perform On GMA’s Summer Concert Series

Spice is performing the second track from her debut album on Good Morning America with Shaggy and Sean Paul.

On June 11th, dancehall stars Spice, Sean Paul, and Shaggy will take over the Good Morning America stage. As part of the GMA Summer Concert Series, the trio will perform their new release “Go Down Deh” off of Spice’s upcoming freshman album Ten.

Since its release, “Go Down Deh” has gained a lot of traction on streaming services and social media. After being the No. 1 trending video in music on YouTube in Jamaica for a week consecutively, the visuals has garnered over 6 million views already. An elated Spice also announced on Instagram that it was the most-streamed video on Apple Music.

The Good Morning America Concert Series is an annual event that sees music stars perform on the show’s live morning set. The series will begin on May 28th and will go on until the end of August. This year the lineup includes global superstars BTS who will kick off the inaugural show, Bebe Rexha, Chance The Rapper, Chloe x Halle, Pitbull, G-Eazy, and a ton of other stars.

Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul will perform the third show in the series on June 11th. In their tweet announcing the trio’s appearance, the official GMA Twitter account wrote, “JUNE 11TH: It’s going to be a party with @DiRealShaggy, @duttypaul and @spiceofficial at our @GMA Summer Concert Series! #ShaggyOnGMA #SeanPaulOnGMA #SpiceOnGMA.”

In April, before the release of Spice’s hit track “Go Down Deh,” the Queen of the Stage clarified that the song is the second track off her upcoming album, with “Frenz” being the first. The undeniable star power of the new track has been a force in the dancehall community and beyond, surging up charts and remaining one of the top streamers since its release.

The dancehall stars will be the only ones of their kind performing on the GMA concert series, and based on their Instagram accounts, they too seem excited about their appearance on the American television morning show. Mark your calendars down for June 11th to see dancehall take over the GMA stage.