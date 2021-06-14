Drake Gives “Certified Lover Boy” Promising Update On Release Date

Drake’s oft-delayed album might be coming this summer.

Anxious Drake fans will have to wait a bit longer for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. The rapper has not set a timeline as he leaves the date up in the air, which means the album can drop before the end of summer or as late as the end of the year.

On Saturday, the rapper made an appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to award $50,000 to the winner.

Speaking with battle rappers Nunu Nellz and Tsu Surf, the rappers were discussing the battle match-up between Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz. The match is set to take place at the Summer Madness event at the end of this season.

The Toronto rapper said he’ll be at the event and also dropped the biggest hint on Certified Lover Boy – “I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

The album has had a series of delayed release dates scrapped due to a number of reasons, including the original release date of January 2021 being pushed back due to an injury Drake suffered.

Drake explained at the time that the date was not good as he was recovering. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake had said on his IG story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

The rapper’s physical health seems to be improving as he has been seen regularly at the gym working out and showing off his results. In the meantime, fans have still enjoyed new music from the rapper, which includes his Scary Hours 2 mixtape along with collabs with Lil Baby and Rick Ross, and and “Having Our Way” on the Migos’ Culture III album out now.