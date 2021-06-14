Bounty Killer Lauded For Contribution To Dancehall On His 49th Birthday

As Bounty Killer celebrates his 49th birthday, the love and affection from fans, followers, and local and international stars prove just how respected the Grung Godzilla is.

Bounty Killer is easily considered one of Jamaica’s dancehall legends, and growth in both his career and personality has become quite evident. While this is a popular perception for his Jamaican audience, international stars have also joined the celebration of 49 splendid years on earth by pouring out love and well wishes to the King of Kingston on Saturday, June 12.

Bounty Killer, whose real name is Rodney Price, posted a video compilation of messages sent to him by a range of artists, managers, disc jockeys, and producers. Wayne Marshall, who was a part of Bouty’s “Alliance” in the early 2000s, said, “You’re an icon, inspiration. I love you like a brother and I love you like a father in one.” Beenie Man, who was once Bounty Killer’s rival, also shared well wishes for the deejay.

Other Jamaican entertainers in the video compilation include NotNice, Chris Gayle, DJ Delano, Harry Toddler, Jazzy T, Stephen Cat Coore, Bling Dawg, Shaggy, Bugle, Geefus, Teejay, Judith Bodley, Boom Dandimite, King Jammy, Marcia Griffiths, among others. Greetings and well wishes also came from some of the biggest names in r&b and hip hop. These include Verzuz’s Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Seani B, DJ Khaled, and Snoop Dogg.

Bounty Killer captioned the video, “Give thanks for life and a next cycle around Jah sun. Thanks for my family all the beautiful and wonderful ppl in it the success my phenomenal career all the blessings throughout the adversities trouble struggles and trials god is great at this point all I ask for is my tmrw and we got this god.”

The “Benz and Bimma” deejay also shared videos from what appeared to be his birthday party, featuring a cake that embellished the cover art for his “King of Kingston” album that is yet to be released. Videos show the deejay cutting his birthday cake with his lady love, Claudia, and basically having a good time.

Bounty Killer, who started his career as ‘Bounty Hunter’ has made countless contributions to the dancehall industry since he emerged on the scene in the early ’90s. The deejay is being recognized for his work, as he is popular for extending a helping hand to younger deejays to this day. Bounty Killer’s ‘Alliance’ played an active role is ‘bussing’ many of Dancehall’s most prominent deejays, including Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Elephant Man, Wayne Marshall, Kiprich, and Busy Signal.