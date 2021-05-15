Bounty Killer Fix His Crown On ‘King Of Kingston’ Cover Art & Put Artists On Notice

Bounty Killer fix his dancehall crown on the cover art of his forthcoming album, King of Kingston. The dancehall legend used the opportunity to put every other artists dropping album this year on notice.

2021 has been the year for dancehall albums, and another major release is on the horizon. Veteran deejay Bounty Killer has announced that he will be dropping his hot new project, King of Kingston, sometime this year.

In true Bounty Killer style, the artiste gave the confirmation on Instagram yesterday (May 14), writing, “Y’album alerts the coming is near.”

The Warlord has been regarded as one of the most entertaining dancehall acts of his day, and he ensured that this stayed fresh in the minds of his followers, as he bashed other entertainers who have released albums this year.

“Side Note: Since everybody and dem granny making album this year all of a sudden let me make this clear all who and who dropping dem little dumpling thing dweet fast and move bcuz when GIANT a feed up a pudding pan kerosene tin business in other words the BIGGEST BADDEST and the BEST dancehall Y’album for the last two decades is…………..LOADING,” he wrote in the caption.

The timing of Bounty’s announcement, along with the shady message, had fans thinking the artiste was taking a jab at Alkaline, who released his “Top Prize” album yesterday. Despite the dig (intentional or not), it’s undeniable that Alkaline’s album has been making waves even before its launch. “Top Prize” has been trending both locally and internationally, becoming the #1 pre-ordered album on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon and iTunes, in the week before it launched.

Still, Bounty’s comments might not have been directed at the young artiste as several dancehall artists, both newcomers and veterans, have either launched or announced albums in the past few months. These include Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Masicka, Beenie Man, Shenseea, Popcaan, Jada Kingdom, and Intence.

It’s clear that Bounty’s album is one of the most highly anticipated. The comment section of his announcement was flooded with upbeat responses from fellow artists who expressed excitement about the album. Bugle commented, “Ready and a wait caz mi know it a go great [fire emojis].” Baby Cham also commented fire emojis, while Trelawny native Charly Black said, “Well turrrrrble [fire emojis].”

On another post that highlighted an image of Killer (which we assume is the album cover), Vybz Kartel also expressed anticipation, writing, “TPC [fire emojis].” The two have had their differences in the past but seem to have mended fences in recent years.

The deejay’s last album was Ghetto Dictionary: The Art of War, which was released in 2002.

Bounty Killer is one of the greatest of all time in dancehall. The legend, often referred to as The General, rose to fame in the early 1990s when he cemented himself as a gritty hardcore deejay from Seaview Gardens in Kingston. His him community likely helped inspired the title of the album, King of Kingston.

Since his early days as a ruthless hardcore deejay, Bounty Killer went on to become one of the most celebrated names who ever pick up the mic. With numerous classics under his belt including several international collabs, fans are clued in for his upcoming project.