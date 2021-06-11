YFN Lucci Shares Upbeat Message From Jail Despite Facing Life In Prison

YFN Lucci might be facing life in prison but still remains positive and upbeat.

YFN Lucci has written a letter to his fans from behind bars, letting them know that he has new music on the way. The rapper, who recently surrendered himself to the authorities, was wanted on racketeering charges stemming from his involvement in gang activities.

The open letter was posted to Lucci’s Instagram page, along with the caption, “I appreciate all the support #FreeMe.”

The statement reads, “THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND CONTINUED SUPPORT. I AN STILL INCARCERATED RIGHT NOW BUT AM MAINTAINING MY INNOCENCE. TO ALL MY FANS WHO HAVE CONTINUED TO SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT, ILL HAVE SOME NEW MUSIC AND CONTENT ON THE WAY.”

Social media users were divided in their response to Lucci’s message. One user on Instagram wasn’t quite here for the letter, she commented, “All these kids and you can’t even stay out of trouble for them smh.”

Others, however, moved to defend the rapper, claiming his innocence. In response to a statement that YFN Lucci shot someone, one user said, “b4 u repeat that same assumption, there is no YouTube of dude shooting anyone. Someone in his van got shot and ended up falling out of it. That’s all u kno. Thats all anyone knows . U passing off assumptions n got folks eatin it up n u kno nothing. N have the nerve to call people offering other possibilities dumb. U have a good one as well but Seek help simultaneously.”

YFN Lucci is one of twelve people facing charges of racketeering in an Atlanta case. The rapper turned himself in to the police in May and is being held without bail. At the time of his indictment, he was out of jail on a $500,000 bond in relation to a December 10 shooting.

It is alleged that Lucci drove an SUV into the territory of a rival gang and participated in the shootout, which led to the death of a 28-year-old man identified as James Adams.