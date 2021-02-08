YFN Lucci Released From Jail On Bond Pending Trial For Murder Charges

YFN Lucci is a free man on bond.

The Atlanta rapper was released from jail after posting bail on Monday. Video footage of Lucci surfaced online, showing him moments after getting out of jail. He paused for a brief moment to talk with some of his supporters while also showing off his ankle bracelet. Sources say he will have to remain on house arrest pending his trial for murder in a Fulton court.

YFN Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, turned himself into police last month after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a December killing of a man in Atlanta believed to be a gang member. Law enforcement says that Bennett was the getaway driver in a shooting incident involving the victim, 28-year-old James Adams, who was shot and killed on December 10th at approximately 5:10 PM in the 900 block of Peeples Street. Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee confirmed that a second gunshot victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, later popped up at a Fire Station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries and survived.

YFN Lucci was previously denied bond when he appeared in court in January, but today, his attorney managed to convinced the judge that he is not a flight risk.

Police say that YFN Lucci and his associates drove through a territory of a rival gang on December 10 when a shootout ensued. One witness told police that she saw a SUV speeding down the streets before stopping to dump the victim on the side of the road.

Two other suspects, 17-year-old Leroy Pitts and 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd, were arrested in Miami before Atlanta PD took Lucci into custody and charged him for murder.