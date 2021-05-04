YFN Lucci Named In 105 Count Racketeering Indictment Involving Bloods Gang

YFN Lucci was named a suspect in a massive racketeering case in Atlanta, which again put him under the microscope.

Urban Islandz reported in January of this year that YFN Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In February, he was released after posting a $500,000 bond pending his trial for murder.

WSB-TV Atlanta is now reporting that YFN Lucci is among a dozen individuals named in a 75-page, 105 count indictment for racketeering involving a faction of the notorious Bloods gang. The indictment comes as Atlanta and its surrounding metro saw a sharp increase in violent crimes over the past several months.

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant also weighs in on the indictment calling it a strong message sent to criminals no matter their status. “I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city,” Bryant said.

The murder charge that YFN Lucci was hit with earlier this year is a separate incident from this racketeering indictment. That charge stemmed from a shooting incident in Atlanta on December 10th last year in Atlanta where 28-year-old James Adams was shot and killed. Another man, 32-year-old Kevin Bright, was found suffering from gunshot wounds but survived.

Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling says the rapper is not a gang member and is innocent of all the allegations against him.

Authorities are also looking to have his bond revoked over suspected violation of the terms when he allegedly visited a studio and a strip club. So far, he remains free on bond.