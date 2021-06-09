Pooh Shiesty Granted $10K Bond And Ordered To Stay Away From Miami Club

Pooh Shiesty was granted a $10,000 bond and ordered to steer clear of the Miami nightclub he allegedly shot a security guard.

The 1017 rapper appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after he surrendered himself to authorities following a shooting incident at the King of Diamonds club in Miami. The incident occurred during the Memorial Day weekend, and Pooh Shiesty was booked for aggravated battery following the shooting, which left one of the club’s security guards nursing a gunshot injury to his leg.

The rapper appeared somber as the judge noted that he is to pay a $10,000 bond but in spite of that, he is to be held at the county jail because he has to answer to another division judge on Thursday at 9:00 AM.

Thursday’s court appearance stems from a previous case involving an incident that occurred in December 2020.

The judge, who is popular for a viral video in which she speaks to a former classmate that appeared before her bench last year, also noted that Shiesty is banned from going to the club or interfering with the victims.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, 21, was booked into Miami-Dade on a charge for aggravated battery. An arrest warrant alleges that Williams shot the security guard on May 30. A video shared online reportedly claimed that the rapper was robbed of $40,000 at the club. However, the rapper later took to social media to deny that anything was taken.

However, the video, which was shot by a fan, showed people screaming and running out of the club as the fan said Shiesty opened fire in the club.