Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Miami Nightclub Shooting, Held Without Bond

Pooh Shiesty is being held without bond for a nightclub shooting.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Miami club. According to TMZ, law enforcement authorities have said that a security guard was shot during the altercation. According to Miami-Dade County Corrections records, the publication also stated that the Memphis, Tennessee native was taken into custody around 2 pm today, June 8.

He was arrested after police executed a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which is a felony. The shooting seems to have taken place on May 30. The Miami-Dade PD were called out to the King of Diamonds nightclub around 4 am on that day following reports of a shooting.

According to witnesses at the scene who spoke with officers, staff members at the club were taking the rapper out of the building when he and some of the security staff got into it. The manager on the night said that the argument could have started because of some money that had seemingly fallen out of Shiesty’s pants.

That remains unclear, but it seemed like it was enough to tick the rapper off, and he became so angry with the loss of cash that he took out his gun and fired a round into the ground. One of the guards got caught in that fire and was allegedly hit in the right ankle. When police arrived on the scene, he had already fled the area. He is best known for his track “Back In Blood,” which has over 150 million views on YouTube. Shiesty is currently signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records.

Following the incident, rumors began circulating on social media that the rapper was actually robbed of about $40, 000 but he shut down those rumors. He used Instagram to say, “false allegations nothing never been took from me.”

Police have confirmed that money had something to do with the shooting but haven’t confirmed other details as yet.

Pooh Shiesty was denied bond.