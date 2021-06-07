Diddy Reacts To Yung Miami Dating Rumors: “I Need a QUEEN”

Diddy hit us with a post and delete amid Yung Miami dating rumors.

The hip hop mogul seemingly responds to fans who claim he is now dating City Girls’ rapper Yung Miami. “I DON’T NEED A GIRL! I NEED A GIRL! I NEED A QUEEN!!!!” read a now-deleted tweet from Diddy. This tweet is speculated to be a response to the rumors that circulated on social media yesterday (June 3) following the emergence of a photo with him and City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

The photo was taken on Wednesday night (June 2) at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s birthday celebration. The party was attended by a slew of celebrities, including Lil Baby, T.I, Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, Ray J, and Lil Yachty. However, somehow, the names Yung Miami and Diddy were Twitter’s main takeaway from the extravagant affair.

The City Girls‘ rapper and Diddy were not only delightfully dressed but were holding hands, as was captured in the photo posted by Yung Miami last Thursday. She captioned, “It’s a whole lot of money in this mf!”

Yung Miami has not responded to the dating rumors that quickly began to swirl, and Diddy’s now-deleted post did not exactly explain the details behind the photo.

As such, fans did not hesitate to bring Yung Miami’s baby daddy, Southside, into the mix. The record producer had, in some instances, proven to be protective and still somewhat troublesome when it comes to his one-time flame.

Kodak Black, who dated Yung Miami sometime before, was the recipient of Southside’s lashing in an Instagram video in April this year.

“Yak, you still a b*tch,” he said. “We can bump, too. I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever we can bump. Don’t bring no security. Bring yo’ ni**as, I’m gonna bring my ni**as, we can bump.”

The producer also had a mouthful for Lil Uzi Vert, who is currently dating the JT, the other half of the Southern rap duo. Apparently, he did not appreciate how Lil Uzi Vert was speaking to his girlfriend on Instagram Live.

While most folks think that Southside will not like the sound of dating rumors between the Bad Boy Records mogul and his baby mother, fans are still drooling over the possibility of a romance between them.

One IG user said, “If Yung Miami gripped Diddy. I’m celebrating in her honor, even if she did it to get her bd mad, oh well. Lmao.” Another said, “Let me find out Diddy & Yung Miami f*ckin around. If so that would be a good look that’s definitely how u sh*t on ur Ex w/ a Boss.”

Diddy is known for his romantic relationships with some pretty famous women, including Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey.