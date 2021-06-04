Yung Miami & Diddy Dating Rumors Heats Up After This Viral Photo

Are Yung Miami and Diddy dating?

Rumors are flying surrounding Diddy and the woman who appears to be his latest love interest, rapper Yung Miami. The City Girls member gave her followers a whole lot to talk about this week when she posted a picture on her Instagram of her and Diddy holding hands at a public event.

The party was in celebration of Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday and presumably called for breaking out the formal wear based on Diddy’s white tuxedo and Miami’s floor-length red velvet gown. Diddy smiles for the camera as the pair descend an extravagant spiral staircase in the photo.

Yung’s followers immediately began questioning the post, which was captioned, “It’s a whole lot of money in this mf!”, asking what was going on between the rapper and hip hop mogul. “Hold on why y’all holding hands,” asked an IG user. However, Diddy’s son Justin Combs seemed to approve of the affectionate display, posting a series of flame emojis in response.

The two stars have a notable age difference, with Puff now in his 50s and Yung Miami still a young 27-years-old. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Diddy found romance with a younger woman. It’s only been a few years since his split with singer Cassie who is more than fifteen years his junior.

The latest updates on Diddy’s love life suggest that he is single, although he did cause some chatter about his possible intentions to win back his ex, Jennifer Lopez, when he posted an old picture of them as a couple shortly after her recent split from Alex Rodriguez. Now it seems that Diddy has other plans, and Jennifer is seemingly unbothered as she continues to make appearances with her other ex, Ben Affleck.

Yung Miami was once romantically tied to producer Southside, and the two share a daughter who was born in 2019. Fans are certainly going to be paying attention to see what happens next between these two potential love birds.

I’m stressed out tryna figure out why yung Miami holding p diddy hands — ?free spirit? (@Femiiworld) June 3, 2021

Wayment?? They together or this just a pic?? …if I’m SouthSide you gotta bring that same energy you brought to Uzi when he mentioned Yung Miami to diddy for the hand hold. Lbs. pic.twitter.com/mnsGONMUEL — Kakarot (@ShadBoogie) June 3, 2021

Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that? pic.twitter.com/JGE0Evqg4Q — miss thang. (@bdaysthot) June 3, 2021

Caresha why you holding hands with diddy girl? You got a secret to tell or sum? ??? @YungMiami305 pic.twitter.com/m7GjgPWZKo — RR. (@TheBoyRD_) June 3, 2021