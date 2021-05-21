Shenseea Explains How ‘Yeng Day’ Inspired One Of Her Biggest Songs

Shenseea explains how her “Yeng Day” inspired one of her biggest songs as she dined with some of her fans.

Shenseea’s fans are getting a day of appreciation for themselves as the artiste has declared May 20 as “Yeng Day.” According to the “Blessed” artiste, the inspiration for the day coincides with the anniversary of her song “ShengYeng Anthem,” which was made for her fans.

“Happy Yeng Day ShengYengs! I love you guys so much. I’m so happy we are celebrating this day. I chose this day to be Yeng Day because this was the date that the official shengyeng anthem was released,” she said.

“I remember I was in Tobago writing this song and mi tell my team I wana do a song for my fans, mi never want to just say big up my fans , mi want when them hear it them feel empowered, them step out, go on bad and believe in who they are. I released, mi promote the song to the fullest in the industry because of how much I believed in it and it came to be the record that solidified my place in the industry.”

Shenseea says that her fans have been giving her much support, so she is giving back extra love as part of Yeng Day. Among the activities for the artiste are her plans to donate to five (5) Gofundme accounts of her fans, taking five fans to dinners, and she’s also contributing to the household bills of five male fans.

She’s also paying the school fees of five children from high school and primary school from across the world. She also asked fans to share their business pages which she will promote. “support fi support,” she said.

Shenseea also shared a clip of herself dining with some ladies on May 20th. “Today has been such a great day My ShenYengz make me so happy dawg! I’m ending the day with dinner with these beauties,” she wrote.