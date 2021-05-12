DJ Khaled Shows Support For Palestinians Amid Criticism From Fans

DJ Khaled Finally Answers the Call of Thousands of Palestinians to Speak out Against a recent flair-up in the nearly Century long war between the country and neighbors Isreal – Some think it’s too late.

We The Best Music Group chief DJ Khaled has been thrust into the middle of the never-ending conflict between Isreal and Palestine, leading Muslims to call on the producer to lend his platform to a war that has been happening since the late 1940s. DJ Khaled was born in New Orleans to first generations of Palestinian immigrants. Yet, his country of birth has not stopped him from pledging allegiance to the Muslim faith, a legacy which he continues through his two sons Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Khaled.

DJ Khaled has previously expressed that Jamaica and its culture is one he cherishes, a fact which has led him to the island on numerous occasions and inspired the recent track “Where You Come From.”

The deejay turned producer, and label executive has been spending the last couple of weeks in promotion mode as he reels of his album Khaled Khaled and its subsequent music videos. As is customary, the 45-year-old took to social media to share exerts from the music videos in question. The comment section below the social media uploads have included the usual congratulatory statements. However, with each passing day, there have been more calls for the deejay to stick up for Palestine, the country of his ancestors.

“Let It Go” featuring Justin Beiber and 21 Savage premiered on Youtube a day ago and has already secured well over 3 million views. Yet, it was the calls of the death of his “brothers and sister dying” that permeated the comment section below the hilarious post of him wrestling a crocodile.

“He is mental, he only care about money and some wine tf are trying to convince him,” came one biting comment.

“Palestine is burning we need you to tell and shine the light on what’s going on it will help,” echoed another.

“Talk about Palestine. Do something! Use your following to educate, to tell people what’s happening, share resources that help people understand, share explainers. You have a voice and you are literally Palestinian. This is your chance. Don’t be complicit in apartheid. Palestinians are being thrown out of their homes illegally. Palestinians are being shot at in al aqsa in the last days of Ramadan. SAY SOMETHING,” came another detailed comment.

After days of name callings and pleas, DJ Khaled seemingly paused the various posts about his album with attempts to forge peace among the two warring factions.

“Sending love and light and prayers to my Palestinian brothers & sisters and Everyone around the world IM PRAYING FOR PEACE AND LOVE TO THE WORLD, PEACE AND LOVE TO EVERYONE,” he wrote below an image of Muslims prayer near the scared Dome Of The Rock located on Palestine’s West Bank. The Muslim shrine, which was built in 691 AD was actually constructed for Jerusalem pilgrims and is a sacred area for Judaists.

Sadly, the love-filled post was not enough for those who felt he only made the post as a way to ease the tensions in his comment sections.

“Inform the people what’s going on. This post isn’t helping,” one person declared.

“Don’t you think it’s too late? People Are Already burning,” another highlighted.

Meanwhile, some persons are of the belief that DJ Khaled is not required to speak out on a religious war that has been in play for nearly a century, citing that the recent flare-up is no different from the numerous others.

According to a recent post by Rueter, “Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, raising the death toll in two days to 32 Palestinians and three people in Israel, with Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv… Gaza’s health ministry said that of the 30 reported dead, 10 were children and one was a woman.”

We are deeply concerned at the escalation of violence in occupied #Palestine, incl. #EastJerusalem, and #Israel. We condemn ALL violence and ALL incitement to violence. No force should be used against those exercising their rights peacefully. Read ? https://t.co/ZftM2ddahx pic.twitter.com/2V4Q50Ay7Y — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 11, 2021

The recent escalation in violence shows similarities to 2014 when over “2,100 Gazans were killed in the seven-week war that followed, along with 73 Israelis.”

As such, the United Nations has recently expressed concerns about the growing tensions while calling on the countries’ leaders to put an end to the violence.

