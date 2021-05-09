Jay-Z Gifted DJ Khaled A $50K Bottle Limited Edition D’usse

In celebration of his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled, Jay-Z has gifted DJ Khaled a limited edition bottle of D’ussé cognac. Khaled showed off the gift in a video on his Instagram page this morning (May 8).

In the video captioned, “Thank you JAY-Z @rocnation @dussecognac,” Khaled says, “Big up my brother Jay-Z, he just sent me a good beautiful gift. It says enjoy this one of a kind D’ussé 1969 Anniversary Limited Edition bottle of cognac – from JAY.”

He continues, “this is beautiful, look at the packaging. Look at this, that’s one thing about Jay-Z, he’s gonna do it right. He gone do it iconic. He gone do it classy. He gone do it like timeless.”

He further commented on the high quality of the gift while thanking his recent collaborator. D’ussé is a French-made cognac and a subsidiary of the Bacardi brand, which Jay-Z is part owner.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z also gifted Lebron James his own limited edition bottle. Lebron posted a video of the gift on his Instagram page while thanking the rapper.

D’ussé cognac special edition bottles are worth thousands of dollars. A signed bottle of the 1969 Anniversaire edition reportedly sold for $52,000 at a Sotheby’s auction back in March.

DJ Khaled’s album has already been racking up numbers on all major platforms. In the first week of its release, the album secured 95,000 album equivalent sales. It is expected to debut at number 1 atop the Billboard 200 chart.

“Khaled Khaled” features 29 rappers and singers on 13 songs. The featured acts include Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Nas. Several Dancehall acts such as Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Buju Banton are also featured.

Several of the album’s music videos were filmed on location in Jamaica. Khaled has so far released six music videos while promising that more are on the way.