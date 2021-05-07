Kranium Taps German R&B Sensation Rola For “Toxic” Remix

Kranium and Rola drops fun new remix for “Toxic”.

The dancehall hitmaker has always made it clear that his intention was to take the genre globally. He’s staying true to his word and recently teamed up with German R&B star Rola for a new “Toxic” remix. The remix is a smooth combination of R&B and dancehall. Rola is originally from Accra, Ghana. Her mother is from Ghana, and her father is Lebanese of Armenian descent. When she was three years old, she moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where she grew up with her mother and her stepfather, who is from Bayern.

Kranium has been on a quest to breathe new life into his classics, and this remix comes on the heels of his “Gal Policy” one. He gave that track a Brazilian twist and recruited Lucas Secon & JXNV$ Rio Funk.

For “Toxic”, he also tapped some new talent out of New Zealand in female rapper JessB. The original track is the title track off of his EP, Toxic. That five-track project hit #1 on the Apple Music Reggae chart and debuted at #27 on the Billboard Reggae Chart. Kranium’s quest to ensure that the world hears the vibrancy of dancehall has been quite successful so far as the artist can boast of having over half-a-billion streams to date.

Kranium manifested his talent from early on in his career when he delivered tracks like “Nobody Has to Know,” and “History.” His career began in New York in 2008 where he earned his moniker because of his unique ability to create songs off the top of his head, much like Lil Wayne, requiring no pen or paper. He’s also considered the first New York-based dancehall artist to score a major international hit since Shaggy. He gained recognition in the underground scene in New York and has even been featured on BET.

His debut album Midnight Sparks showed that he was thinking of fusing dancehall with other popular genres like R&B, hip-hop, and soul. The album did well on the charts, and Kranium followed up strongly with the track “Gal Policy.” The lyric video has over 25 million views to date. Take a listen to the “Toxic” remix below and let us know what you think.