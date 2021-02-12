Kranium Drops New EP “Toxic” And New Video “Won’t Judge”

Dancehall’s ‘Melody Gad’ Kranium recently dropped his brand new 5-track EP titled Toxic, which has already given way to a tv performance and brand new music video.

Through a series of Instagram posts, Kranium explained to his fans that they would have already gotten used to at least three tracks from the project. “Gal Policy,” “Through The Window,” and “Block Traffic” featuring now incarcerated deejay Rytikal have already been certified favorites by fans. “Toxic” and “Won’t Judge” are looking to make their mark on his worldwide audience, with the latter already been blessed with a music video.

“Won’t Judge” takes fans down a familiar path, where Kranium once again finds himself in the company of another man’s woman. The Atlantic Records signee shows just why he’s the genius of melodies as he utters the raunchiest of lyrics with such ease and swag. The music video is proof that the singer will stop at nothing to get his prize, even if that means popping into a female bathroom. The video is steadily climbing the trending charts with over 50,000 views on Youtube. This is clearly an indication that his fans, especially the ladies, will have something to keep them mesmerized, with Valentine’s Day just a day away.

The New York-based entertainer has been promoting the EP for a few months now. As a part of the promotion, he appeared on Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Thursday, February 11. In the clip shared on his Instagram page, the hosts made it very clear that he was the highlight of the morning announcements. The “In Charge” singer then captioned the video, paraphrasing a comment made by one of the female hosts. “You know who else is singlish kranium .. This morning repping the culture / introducing you new ep out tomorrow #toxic,” he wrote. His record label also shared a short clip of the brand new video to their Instagram page.

Fans have already been chiming in about the recent release from the entertainer. “This make me very very happpy…we r soo talented an bless as jamaicans,” wrote one fan who also applauded the efforts of Kranium and encouraged him to continue to represent his country well.

Toxic EP joins a growing list of Kranium projects such as Rumors release in 2015 and Midnight Sparks in 2019.

Stream Kranium’s Toxic EP below.