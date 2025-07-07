Young Thug Urges Snitching Rappers To Go Gospel Amid Gunna Fallout

Young Thug shared some more words for “snitching” rappers amid his recent falling out with Gunna.

The YSL rapper has previously called out Gunna via X, following his release from jail in November last year after copping a plea deal. While the “Fukumean” rapper had supported Young Thug publicly throughout the YSL Rico trial, it’s now evident that their relationship is beyond repair.

Gunna was arrested with Young Thug in 2022, and both were hit with racketeering charges, but Gunna took an early plea deal and was released from prison in December 2022. It turns out that that move left a bad taste in Thugger’s mouth, and he is now letting his feelings be known, at least in a public setting. On Wednesday, Young Thug sent out a post on X to rappers who are “rat.”

“If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin,” Thugger wrote. Fans have quickly theorized that he could be talking about Gunna, who remains quite active in hip-hop despite his falling out with YSL. “How do you talk about Gunna without saying his name, just be real with it Slime,” one fan wrote.

Some fans used the opportunity to criticize Young Thug for what they called his obsession with Gunna. “Shade to Gunna who is still better than you though, talk about being obsessed that man don’t see you,” one person said. Another chimed in, “Talking about being a rat but openly supporting Diddy and signed nine vicious.”

In the meantime, Young Thug is getting ready to release his next album, UY SCUTI, due sometime in 2025. The project has yet to get an official release date or feature list. One thing is certain: Gunna will not be a feature on the project.

Last weekend, Young Thug sent a message to NBA YoungBoy to hit his line, fueling rumors of a collaboration between them. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not responded publicly to Thugger’s message. Nevertheless, fans are in a tizzy over the possible collaboration between two of the biggest rappers of this generation.