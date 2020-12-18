YFN Lucci’s Label Gifted Him Rare 2021 Mercedes Maybach Truck

YFN Lucci’s label is making sure that he stays fresh in the streets by gifting him a brand new 2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV. Now that’s a big flex!

YFN Lucci is only the second person we have seen with one of the luxury SUVs. Ludacris first introduced us to the beast back in October, when he shared images of the 2 toned machine set to compete against other SUVs from the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.

The car comes with a host of cool featured to ensure one’s safety while retaining the aura of luxury and sophistication the Maybach line is known and respected for. E-Active body control scans the road ahead to ensure the smoothest of rides and also increases safety. Leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats; hot and cold cup holders; space for a refrigerator; 3-D surround sound; and a V-8 engine explains the $200,000 price tag. While it hasn’t yet reached the cost point of a Cullinan, it’s still a nice chunk for Think It’s A Game Records to spend.

YFN Lucci is one of the label’s top acts and he has been steadily putting in work for a number of years now. The 29-year-old has hit the mark on a number of occasions, with “Wet” being one of the standout cuts for this year. He also recently dropped another project titled Wish Me Well 3.

Aside from his musical endeavors, his name stays in the media through his on-again, off-again relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. The two have seemingly patched things up and are once again going steady. Something tells us the lovely Miss Carter will be pleased to be a passenger in the rare beauty.