Diddy Gets Huge Applause On Return To Federal Custody After Verdict

Diddy is getting a massive amount of support from inside and outside the jail facility where he is currently being housed.

The Bad Boy Records founder scored a huge legal victory last week when a jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, the two most serious charges he faced in his 8-week federal trial. However, he was found guilty on two charges of transportation for prostitution, charges that could see him spend months in jail or even walk free if he is credited with time served.

Fans of the hip-hop mogul celebrated outside the courtroom on the day of the verdict, with some people pouring baby oil on themselves. He has also been getting support from his fans on social media, including big support from some of his peers in hip-hop, including Boosie Badazz and Wack 100.

According to new reports, Diddy received a standing ovation when he was returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in Brooklyn, after a judge denied him bond. Sources say inmates celebrated after learning about the verdict and welcomed him back to the facility with a loud round of applause.

Diddy’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, says the moment is symbolic for black men serving time behind bars. “We never get to see anyone beat the government,” the attorney said.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs remains incarcerated at least until July 8, when he returns to court for his sentencing hearing. His family had proposed a $1 million bail package for his release following the verdict. However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bond and ordered him remanded into custody pending his sentencing.

The fight between prosecutors and the defense is now about how much time he should serve in prison for the two guilty verdicts. Prosecutors argued that the judge should use a sentencing guideline of 51 months. However, the defense pushed back, saying the sentencing should be 21 months behind bars. The judge has the final say in how long he will be in jail.

Diddy has already served 10 months in jail since his arrest in September 2024. He will likely be credited with time served when the judge hands down his sentencing.