Drake Laughs At Moneybagg Yo For His Government Name

It seems that Drake forgets how strange real names can sound especially when it doesn’t match up to the music persona and monikers artists choose for themselves.

In a lighthearted comment, Drake poked fun at Moneybagg Yo‘s real name as the rapper shared that Music Choice was playing his Billboard No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain where they also revealed his real name.

Moneybagg Yo was not amused by that move by Music Choice, which asked, “DID YOU KNOW? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.”

“Police as hell… what the f*** wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Get this s**t right. Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”

Never mind, the information might satisfy curious fans. Some folks thought the reaction was funny, including Drake, who poked fun at his names. “DD White mayne” Drake posted on an Akademiks post of Moneybagg Yo’s video along with four laughing emojis.

Fans, though, were quick to check Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. Of course, Drake’s name has been the butt of many jokes and the source of quite a few hilarious memes on the internet, especially as his earlier acting career surfaced. Many felt that his name gave him a sort of “softie” look that some even tried to use it to diminish his musical achievements.

However, the rapper has said that aside from being the second most memed person after the Michael Jordan crying face, he doesn’t mind the jokes even if they’re on him as he likes to laugh at a good joke.

“I like laughing even if it’s at my expense. It doesn’t feel like it’s necessarily malicious or hurtful stuff. I’m conscious of it,” he said during an Instagram interview in 2016.