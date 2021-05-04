Moneybagg Yo Loses His Mind After His Album Debut At No. 1

Moneybagg Yo has the number one album out now.

The Tennessee rapper has a lot to celebrate as the rapper is riding high on his latest album’s success. As of Monday, A Gangsta’s Pain is No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 album chart. The album debuted last week and has quickly sold 110K equivalent album units in just a week. The project has also received 147.4 million streams and around 3,000 traditional sales.

The 22-track album is his first Billboard No. 1 album and has been a goal for the rapper since his last Billboard spot at No. 3 in 2020 with his album “time served”. Moneybagg Yo reacted to the news on Twitter as he thanked his fans for their support.

“#1 Album In Da World Mannnnee Dis Shit Feel Crazy, I’m Forever Grateful For This!” he said. “Without My Fans and My Team I Wouldn’t Be Shit ! God Working Thank Y’all I Promise To Neva Let Up !! #DeluxeOTW #BreadGang.”

#1 Album In Da World ??? Mannnnee Dis Shit Feel Crazy, I’m Forever Grateful For This! Without My Fans and My Team I Wouldn’t Be Shit ! God Working Thank Y’all I Promise To Neva Let Up !! #DeluxeOTW #BreadGang pic.twitter.com/J9xmswJtMG — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) May 2, 2021

The Memphis native has been on a roll as his latest caps off his 11th album to chart within the top 25 of Billboard. The singles of the album are also performing well, with “Time Today” at the No. 37 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While celebrating the success of his latest project, Moneybagg Yo asked fans for prayers after revealing that his mother contracted covid-19 and pneumonia. Fans rally over the weekend to send the Memphis rapper and his family a lot of prayers. Thankfully he later shared that she was doing much better.