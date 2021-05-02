One1Can Is Defiant Says Miss Kitty Started Beef By Promoting Gold Digging

One1Can and Miss Kitty’s public spat is probably heading to court after the dancehall artist refused to apologize for comments he made about the reality star. His take on the matter is that he hasn’t done anything wrong and that he’s an advocate for “bruk men” who also need love.

The “VIP Girl” singer returned to Onstage with Winford Williams to double down on his claims. According to One1Can, he and Miss Kitty went out twice. The first time he met her was through an acquaintance, and the second time they went out alone. He added that on the first occasion, all three of them went to a party at “Peppers,” and on the second occasion, they went out alone. He added that information was “irrefutable.”

“Everything that I said is true and accurate and they have defamed me by circulating a letter that says I am a liar, that says that I concocted the entire story. Now that is defamation,” he continued. He’s retained well-known lawyer Christopher Townsend to defend him in the matter, should it reach court. The aspiring artist added that he was not “stupid,” nor is he a liar. Should the matter reach court, he intends to counter sue for his own defamation.

He also rejected the claims from Miss Kitty’s legal team that he was doing all of this because he is looking for publicity.

“For it to have been a publicity stunt, I would have to initiate it. It was not initiated by me. It was initiated by Miss Kitty. The firestorm started with the letter. I had no control over what Miss Kitty would do so it couldn’t have been a publicity stunt. She chose to go to a lawyer to take out a letter to say she is gonna sue me,” he said. He went on to say that he was having a casual conversation with someone who told him that it was quite a story, and that’s why he even went public. At the end of the day, he was personally offended.

The contention between the two started on the same show after he claimed, among other things, that he was turned off after Miss Kitty ordered two meals during a date they supposedly had. He added that he opened up about what happened between them because miss Kitty had shamed him and was encouraging young women to become “gold diggers.”

“I have nothing to apologise for because I’ve done nothing wrong. So I don’t know what I would apologise for,” he said.

He added: “My engagement with Miss Kitty was in fact a response to what Miss Kitty was saying about me because she was on air on our national airwaves saying that women should avoid me. She was on our national airwaves saying that when a woman see me on one side of the road the woman must walk on the other side of the road.”

While he admitted she did not identify him by his name, he said he was sure that she was referring to him because she made the statements about “bruk man,” and he identifies as one. One1Can added that the matter has become personal to him, and he is now speaking up for all the “bruk man” out there who need love in spite of their financial situation. He also advised that young women not look up to Miss Kitty.

“Broke men we still need women, right, and I’m speaking up for all the ladies out there. I’m saying to the ladies don’t follow Miss Kitty. It is sad that our society has now reached to a place where someone can be using our national airwaves to advocate for gold-digging. To tell women that what they should do is go for rich men,” he continued.

He said her attitude could cause young men to go and look for illegal ways to make money to impress the women that they liked. He went further to say that Miss Kitty was looking down on poor people. He had some advice for men as well.

“Men your self worth is not determined by how much money you have, how much material things you have. Don’t feel less of a person because you don’t have money,” he said. Miss Kitty is contributing to a growing problem of how men view women, he added.