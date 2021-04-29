Kanye West Spotted Wearing Wedding Band Despite Kim Kardashian Divorce

It has been two months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but it seems Yeezy hasn’t entirely moved on.

Followers of DJ Khaled spotted Kanye West still rocking his wedding band in a post to Khaled’s Instagram on Wednesday. The producer shared that Kanye paid him a visit to check out his forthcoming album, writing, “TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDN’T KNOW HE WAS COMING!”. Khaled also shared what Yeezy ordered for breakfast while kicking it at his home, but followers were more interested in the jewelry conspicuously worn on Ye’s left ring finger.

Kanye was also spotted wearing the ring in February, but many fans thought he would have taken the necessary step of removing it by now as he proceeds with his divorce. According to Page Six, Kim and Kanye split in January and began leading separate lives.

The announcement wasn’t altogether shocking considering Kanye’s very public bizarre behavior including his 2020 run for president following his controversial support of former President Trump.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s marriage became increasingly hard to comprehend, especially as Kim pursued a law degree and advocated for incarcerated people of color as Trump continued to earn support from white supremacist groups. Much of Kanye’s erratic behavior was chalked up to his bipolar disorder, a mental illness he and Kim have both talked about publicly. But ultimately, there is only so much a person can handle in a relationship, and it seems Kim finally hit her breaking point earlier this year.

Page Six reports that sources close to the former couple say that Kim is already being romantically pursued by several of the world’s most rich and famous, and that Kanye has expressed his desire to find an artistic partner that he will have more in common with.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is due to release Khaled Khaled on Friday, and he claims it will be his best work yet.

Khaled continued his post about Kanye’s visit, saying, “You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT”. Kanye may make some questionable life decisions, but he does have an ear for good music. Let’s hope Khaled’s project lives up to the hype.