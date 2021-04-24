H.E.R Preps Debut Album ‘Back Of My Mind’ & Drops “Come Through” With Chris Brown

H.E.R. is finally dropping her debut album, Back Of My Mind, and has a new song out with Chris Brown.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has released her new single, which features Chris Brown in a sultry banger that comes off of her upcoming album. The R&B sensation co-wrote the song with Tiara Thomas, which was produced by Cardiak.

The song is sure to be a summer anthem for lovers as it brings old school R&B vibes. “But you should come through tonight / I’m chillin’ on the Westside, boo / Call my homegirl, tell your best friend,” sings H.E.R., while Breezy croons, “Fightin’ it off, you been fightin’ me off for weeks / Don’t leave, ’cause I need ya.”

Chris Brown teased the song as the “song of the summer” earlier in April as he shared the upcoming collaboration. This is the pair’s third time working together as they gave fans “Come together” and a remix of “Slide” in 2019. HE.R had also featured on Chris Brown’s tour “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

H.E.R. also shared a partial tracklist for her upcoming debut album, Back On My Mind. While she didn’t revealed a release date, the project is due sometime this year.

Meanwhile, H.E.R is fresh off of working on her upcoming EP in Jamaica which is said to be a reggae/dancehall-based project and includes some of the hottest artists on the island. The project is set to be released in the summer. She also features on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album Khaled Khaled.

On Sunday, the artist will perform her song “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” which has been nominated for an Oscar Academy Award. The song will appear in a special feature- “Oscars: Into the Spotlight,” which is to be aired prior to the Academy Awards airing at 6:30 PM ET.