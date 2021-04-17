NBA YoungBoy’s Girlfriend Jazylyn Mychelle Pregnant With His 8th Child

NBA YoungBoy is about to be a father for the eighth time, with girlfriend Jazylyn Mychelle having a baby on the way. Photographs of a very pregnant Jazlyn surfaced online on Friday night that show’s the influencer in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

NBA Youngboy’s life has been very interesting to watch, even as it unfolds while he is behind bars and the women in his life throw shots at each other on social media.

Earlier on Friday, Jazlyn Mychelle shared a message from the rapper speaking about his present state of mind while in jail, but the baby mother of his youngest child, Yaya Mayweather, quickly shared a screenshot that shows that she is also in touch with NBA YoungBoy.

The rapper is presently in jail as he awaits trial for a number of charges. On Thursday (April 15), NBA YoungBoy pleaded not guilty to weapons possession charges stemming from his initial arrest for an incident in September of last year. He has been in serious legal trouble since and was also recently detained by police in Los Angeles.

In spite of the troubles facing the artist, the 21-year-old rapper has been getting constant support from the women in his life. That doesn’t mean that they all get along as each tries to outdo the other to prove to the world that they are the main chick in his life. The rapper, though, seems to be with a number of women and has welcomed four babies by different women within a one-year span. So far, he has seven kids, six of which are his biological children and a seventh that he has acknowledged paternity for.

Yaya Mayweather claims to be his main girl and has been wearing a ring that resembles an engagement ring, and she refers to the rapper as her fiancé. She gave birth to YoungBoy’s son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. in January 2021, months after YoungBoy welcomed Kodi Capri with actress Drea Symone.

It seems that NBA Youngboy and his on and off girlfriend- YouTuber Jazlyn Mychelle have reunited, and there is proof of that.

It seems that when he is on with one, he’s off with the other. Now, two women are pregnant, and fans think Jazlyn shared the photographs to get back at Yaya. The 19-year-old is seen cradling her baby bump as she sports a baby pink dress that is pulled up the side.