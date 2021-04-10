50 Cent Avoids Fight With Diddy For Dating His Baby Mama Daphne Joy

50 Cent says he’s not about to get into a fight with Diddy for dating his baby mama, Daphne Joy.

For years there have been rumors of a possible rift between two of hip hop’s biggest megastars, 50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rumors may have started circulating over allegations that Diddy owed the Black Mafia Family for some of his success. There have also been talks of a possible rift over Vodka brands. Whatever the case may be, both have stated they have no issues despite the rumors circulating in the media.

It seems a new topic has emerged to throw gossip-mongers into another tizzy about Fifty and Diddy’s relationship. This time the subject is none other than one of Fifty’s former flames Daphne Joy, who also happen to share a son with Fifty. Earlier this week, paparazzi shots surfaced online of Daphne and Diddy cozying up together.

This, of course, sparked rumors of another possible cause for an alleged rift between both rappers. However, the G-Unit rapper took to social media to “clear the air.” He posted one of the photos with Diddy and Daphne with the caption: “Nah me and puff fight over business sh*t, If he like the girl he like the girl ? I don’t give a f***. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Fans and followers also threw in their bit, letting their opinions known on the comments he made. Some praised him for his stance, while others poked fun about the entire situation.

Fifty and Daphne seem to have a good relationship and even recently spent the holiday with her and their son.