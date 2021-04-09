Rygin King Proclaims He’s “Dancehall Baddest Ting” – Watch The Visual

Rygin King proclaims that he’s the “Dancehall Baddest Ting” as he flies out the gate with a new visual.

An integral part of Rygin King‘s artistry is his Trap King moniker, and he is ensuring his fans and critics are very much aware of this on his new song and video “Dancehall Baddest Ting.” The Montego Bay deejay’s proclamation of his kingly status has been heard on numerous tracks, such as Lee Milla Productions’ hit single “Legacy.” “A one king – trap king dancehall badest,” he spits in the song’s intro.

For his latest effort, Rygin King teams up with Damage Musiq as he calls for respect in an industry where it is rarely given but is instead earned. After a terrific 2017 that saw previously underground tracks such as “How Me Grow” and “Learn” getting the light they deserve, King released “Tuff.” The single became a smash hit and propelled the young entertainer onto one of Reggae Music’s biggest stage, Sumfest.

His confidence on the night ensured fans left the venue with the idea of a dancehall trap king firmly embedded into their psyche. Rygin references the electrifying performance he provided at Sumfest 2018 in the music video for “Dancehall Baddest Ting.” There are also other clips of the entertainer wowing crowds in different sections of the world. His highly publicized interview with Winford Williams is also shown in the visuals.

The track sees Rygin speaking on his reign in the game since 2018. The deejay has managed to remain consistent throughout his relatively short career, with his only real pause being forced upon him by the Covid-19 pandemic and his near-death experience. In 2020, Rygin King was shot and severely injured when heavily armed men ambushed the artiste and his associates while leaving a funeral in Westmoreland.

After months of recovery in a hidden facility, Rygin emerged with a handful of singles to close out 2020. The artiste has also been providing fans with hopes of a possible album, but that remains to be seen.