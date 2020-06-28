Danchall Artiste Rygin King Shot, Girlfriend Killed

Dancehall star Rygin King is currently hospitalized after being shot.

Law enforcement sources confirmed with Urban Islandz late Sunday evening that the Mobay deejay was among at least three persons shot in a shooting incident in Westmoreland. We’re told that a female company believed to be Rygin King’s girlfriend was shot and killed, while another male was injured in the same shooting incident. The dancehall star, whose real name is Matthew Smith, was driving his car in the community of Ashton in Westmoreland around 3:15 PM on Sunday when gunmen started shooting at his vehicle.

King, along with his female companion and another male passenger, were rushed to the hospital where the female was pronounced dead, and the “Tuff” deejay admitted in critical condition. Sources say he underwent emergency surgery to remove bullet wounds but remained in critical condition. The female victim has yet to be identified, and the other male victim is rumored to be the deejay’s manager.

Rygin King is one of the fastest rising dancehall artistes in the industry over the past two years. In 2018, he got a lot of attention for his breakout hit “Tuff,” which was one of the biggest dancehall singles that year. He went on to score hits like “3ZN,” “Legacy,” “How Me Grow,” and “One Time.”

As news of the shooting spread, members of the dancehall fraternity have been tributing the young deejay, including Vybz Kartel and Shabdon, who producer a number of hits for King.

Update: Sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Rygin King’s condition has been upgraded to stable following a successful surgery.