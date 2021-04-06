YG Uploaded Censored Version Of “Meet The Flockers” After YouTube Yanked It

YG released censored version of “Meet The Flockers” after YouTube yanked the original.

As the disturbing and ugly trend of hurting Asian people continues in the US, some social media companies have been trying to be proactive in removing any anti-Asian hate speech from their platforms. YouTube was one of the first to announce stricter measures aimed at weeding out any vitriol that appeared on its platform that might be perceived as hatred towards Asian people.

They stayed true to their word and have already begun to remove a lot of videos. The first sign that some rappers will be affected by their decisions is the removal of YG‘s song “Meet The Flockers,” which has been removed from the platform. The song tells a story of committing a robbery in an Asian neighborhood.

At first, YouTube didn’t look like they would be targeting music videos, but it seems after several calls from critics and mounting pressure, they decided to take the song off the site. Both the track and the video have vanished. What’s interesting is that if you search for YG’s “Meet The Flockers” on YouTube, you’ll be directed to a video that has news coverage about a robbery that was allegedly inspired by the song.

Some fans have tried to re-upload the song, which resulted in a number of low-quality audio that youTube will more than likely delete soon. Some live performances of the song remain for viewing.

Over the last two weeks, there has been a significant upsurge in violence towards Asian people, with the trend gaining momentum. In one of the latest attacks, which seems to mostly target elderly Asians, a woman was sadly stabbed to death in California while walking her dogs. Authorities believe that the attacks are motivated by the perception that all Asians somehow caused the Coronavirus pandemic. So far, authorities have labeled most of these acts as hate crimes.