Rihanna Joins Anti-Asian Hate Protest In NYC & This Fan Clueless Who She Is

Rihanna is again showing her activist side as she takes to the streets of New York City to join the protests for the anti-Asian hate campaign. The ANTI artist was almost incognito at the protest as fellow protesters were unaware of her presence.

On Monday, Rihanna is seen wearing leather pants and a matching leather jacket as she shows off a pink cardboard sign that says “Stop Asian Hate.”

This is the artist’s latest contribution to activism against a range of issues which includes the current protests in light of attacks on Asian people and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Rihanna attended marches in Los Angelos last summer and donated tens of millions of dollars to assist with legal fees for protesters connected to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor as the United States erupted in violent protests countrywide.

Among the other things she has used her platform is calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to charge the officers in the death of first responder Breonna Taylor who was killed during a no-knock warrant operation by police officers.

Rihanna joins the #StopAsianHate protest in NYC ?? || ? teacuptina pic.twitter.com/SVqN5V27b7 — BET (@BET) April 5, 2021

Rihanna might be a billionaire with her many businesses, but one thing she has made time for is calling out injustices worldwide. In February, she angered Indian government officials after she tweeted a CNN article that said the Indian government had cut off the internet around New Delhi following violent clashes between farmers and police over three pieces of legislation which farmers say puts their livelihoods at risk at the whims of big corporations. The laws are said to cut off the small man from getting guaranteed prices for produce.

Among the many times she has used her powerful platforms to address human rights issues is tweeting her solidarity with the people of Myanmar as the country enters a deep democratic crisis. She also called out the Nigerian government over its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for alleged constitutional breaches against citizens.

Rihanna was appointed education ambassador of her birth country Barbados and has continued to make interventions through her Clara Lionel Foundation. She has also donated $5 million to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in countries like Haiti and Malawi to assist with testing and providing protective equipment to the health workers.