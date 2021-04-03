Sikka Rymes Reflects On Being Shot 3 Times In “I Can” With Vybz Kartel

Dancehall deejays Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes are motivating the public with their latest jam, “I can.”

In the song and video produced and directed by Dameon Gayle, the artists sing about strength and perseverance to achieve one’s goals despite the obstacles. At the beginning of the song, Sikka Rymes shares some of his own personal challenges and his achievements.

“2013 was one of the hardest stage of mi life u zimi. Diabetes mash me up wicked. See 2019… is another challenge weh mi guh through. End up get three shot, u zimi. Mi overcome still, and still deh yah a push on with the music till all mi song go Billboard. So yuh can be weh yuh wah e yuh zeet.”

Sikka Rymes, whose real name is Javian Chambers, was shot three times in December 2019 shortly after leaving a party. The dancehall deejay, who is also Vybz Kartel’s cousin was riding his motorcycle when he was pounced upon by armed men in a car near Sovereign Shopping Centre in Sandy Park, St. Andrew.

Vybz Kartel, who is currently facing life imprisonment, then comes through with the catchy chorus. “You can achieve anything you want to. Let nobody say you can’t when you can achieve anything you want. Don’t let nobody say can’t.”

The song and video is definitely one of the most positive and inspirational productions that the two dancehall deejays have ever done. Sikka Rymes and Vybz Kartel have collaborated a number of times with songs, including “Skate” (2020), “Champagne Campaign” (2020), and “Like I’m Superman” (2019).

Vybz Kartel’s January 2021 five-song album “Dancehall Royalty” debuted at number two on the US Reggae Albums chart after entering the streaming-driven Albums chart at number 36.

The album features collaborations between Vybz Kartel, his son, Likkle Vybz, Renee 630, and Sikka Rymes.