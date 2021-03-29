Vybz Kartel Drops “Stress Out, Stress Out” With A Raunchy Visual

Vybz Kartel drops off his new visual, “Stress Out, Stress Out,” for a single that’s gaining traction.

Fans of Vybz Kartel were in for a treat late Friday night when the artist released his latest single, “Stress Out.” Produced by Short Boss Muzik/Vybz Kartel Muzik, the single is being distributed by Zojak World Wide. True to his raunchy and irreverent style, “Stress Out” is a song for the ladies, full of sexual innuendos and explicit lyrics.

With a catchy and fast-paced beat, the lyrics are well-matched to the rhythm. Vybz Kartel dials down on the usual punch and keen wordplay that the “Fever” singer is known for.

The opening lines of the song leave little to the imagination. In the intro, Vybz Kartel sings, “Tight yuh tight me gyal… Pat yuh good hole… Underneath yuh nah freeze, a nuh snow.” The remaining lyrics are just as sexual, with various descriptions of his bedroom shenanigans.

The video is the perfect complement to the words he delivers. It features several scenes of scantily clad females who make it their duty to shake what their mama provided. In one of the opening scenes, the dancer is captured in a one piece bikini gyrating on a bed while performing numerous acrobatic moves. Vybz Kartel remains incarcerated for murder, and as such, he does not appear in his music videos. However, that has not stopped him from giving his fans a show.

The video and song is a hit with fans, one of whom commented on YouTube that, “Vybz Kartel knows how to make women feel special.. No other artiste does that.” Another fan commented, “A weh u find da thickazz ya me g? No regret watching this video at all.”

Judging from the responses, “Stress Out, Stress Out” is already on its way to becoming a favorite for the Gaza Boss’ fans. Despite the artiste complaining that YouTube has been ‘freezing his views’ in his latest Instagram promotional video, the song’s video has already racked up more than 270,000 views in two days. You can check it out on his YouTube channel.