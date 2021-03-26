Koffee “Lockdown” An NAACP Image Award For Outstanding International Song

Jamaican Grammy kid Koffee is now the recipient of an NAACP Image Awards after she walked away with the coveted win in the category of Outstanding International Song on Thursday.

The title was bestowed onto the 21 year old for her summer banger, “Lockdown,” produced by Dane Ray. In essence, the track documents the hopes and dreams of a people known around the world for their laidback but fun personalities, who are now forced to live their lives in a bubble as a result of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The video was released on July 12, 2020, during the midst of the pandemic and featured Unruly camp leader Popcaan, as well as Dane Ray and other members of the Unruly outfit. The views below the summer banger skyrocketed into the millions within days of its release, which greatly aided its current figures of 46 million views on Youtube. Koffee has yet to react to the win, but sources told Urban Islandz that she is elated after copping another major recognition.

“Koffee is elated, the entire team is elated and she’s just happy to be given another major recognition for her work and contribution to music, to Jamaican music and culture, it’s a good look,” sources close to the reggae/dancehall sensation told us.

Koffee created history last year when she became the youngest Jamaican to win a Grammy award for Best Reggae Album. She earned her Grammy with her debut album, Rapture, which saw huge commercial success fueled by her breakout hit, “Toast.”

Another major music winner at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards is Beyonce, who walked away with four awards, equalling her Grammy haul, which she accomplished earlier this month. Bey came out victorious in the categories of Outstanding Female Artiste and Outstanding Music Video with “Black Parade” and “Brown Skin Girl,” respectively.

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid, and SAINt JHN joined her in celebrating the win for “Brown Skin Girl.” The remix for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” also triumphed over others in its category as it earned her a win for Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song, as well as an award for Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (contemporary).

Other winners include Jhené Aiko, Trevor Noah, Doja Cat, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz for the creation of Verzuz, Drake, Hit-Boy, Jamie Foxx, Steve Harvey, and Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Koffee is currently working on her sophomore album due sometime this year. So far, there aren’t many available details surrounding the project, such as title and guest list.