Boosie Badazz Told Wendy Williams To Stop Bashing NBA YoungBoy

Boosie Badazz responds to Wendy Williams bashing NBA YoungBoy after his recent arrest.

TV show host Wendy Williams has come under fire for her callous remarks about NBA Youngboy being arrested recently. The Louisiana rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was detained after reportedly fleeing from the FBI and Los Angeles Police trying to avoid arrest for an outstanding federal warrant. He was eventually caught by a K-9 unit.

Wendy Williams laid into the rapper during her ‘Hot Topics’ segment on her talk show when she said, “He’s got to go to jail. How do you do a hot pursuit. There are innocent people out here.”

She venomously added, “You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that. bringing down the property value.” She even took a shot at his personal life.

“And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old,” she said before adding, “And I wonder what Yaya Mayweather’s father Floyd [Mayweather] is saying about this.”

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, was the first to lash out at the host. Now Boosie Badazz has joined the battle and went as far as to call the host a cocaine addict. Boosie, not one to mince his words, is showing his Baton Rouge compatriot some love and fired off at Williams on Twitter. In a tweet from earlier today, March 24, he said, “Stop it Wendy Williams You Did A Hot 21 Kilos Of Coke Before Your 21st Bday All The Way Till Your Amazing Tumble.”

In one he posted yesterday, he said, “FREE THE GOAT #YB TILL WE SEE THE GOAT #hegobebackMedium star.”

He’s making it clear that NBAYoungBoy has his support during yet another turbulent time in his life.