NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Sherhonda Check Wendy Williams For Comments About Arrest

As the saga surrounding NBA Youngboy’s arrest continues to play out, talk show host Wendy Williams was yesterday drawn into a battle of words with the famous rapper’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested after attempting to flee the police at a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Monday. He was pulled over due to an outstanding federal warrant. Reports are that Kentrell has since been indicted by a federal grand jury on firearm charges allegedly stemming from an arrest in September last year.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was charged with possession of firearms as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He was reportedly found with two illegal guns, a .45-caliber pistol, and a 9mm pistol, on September 28.

The ‘Self Control’ rapper could be facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on the charges. Added to the fact that he has had other run-ins with the law, one which resulted in a member of his entourage fatally shooting a man, NBA could be facing a pretty tough sentence.

While fans of the rapper have been standing in solidarity with him and calling for his freedom, not everyone is of the view that he is deserving. Talk show host Wendy Williams yesterday spoke out about the incident, condemning the rapper.

She said, “He’s got to go to jail. “How do you do a hot pursuit. There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that; bringing down the property value. And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old?”

This is not the first time that Wendy Williams has spoken out against NBA YoungBoy as she often condemned him for having multiple kids.

Understandably, Wendy’s comments did not sit well with the rapper’s mother, Sherhonda, his biggest supporter. In a series of clap backs on her Instagram, Sherhonda dragged Wendy Williams, questioning if she was even a woman.

A now-deleted post from NBA YoungBoy’s mom said, “F*** Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man s**k her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t.”

Sherhonda later noted that the post was removed presumably by Instagram while calling for Wendy’s show to be removed.

As it relates to Wendy’s comment about her son dragging down property values, Sherhonda said, “she’s not talking about just my child, she’s talking about blacks in general because no matter rapper doctor lawyer, if you’re colored that’s the term they use.”

Social media users did not support Sherhonda’s take on the situation, with one user on Instagram saying, “No ma’am. Wendy is talking specifically about your child.” She added, “Don’t bring our kids into this.”