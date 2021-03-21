NBA YoungBoy Appears To Calls Out Saweetie After Quavo’s Breakup

NBA YoungBoy appears to call out Saweetie while suggesting that Quavo is acting tough when he is really hurting over their breakup.

The drama following the recent breakup of Quavo and Saweetie can now be compared to a traveling circus ring. It has made its way from the couple themselves, to their bevy of fans, all the way to Quavo’s sister and Saweetie’s aunt, who were squabbling online today. Other entertainers such as 50 Cent have also been weighing in, as he stated, “B**ch! you went where, and said what to who? oh no you gotta go call you a Uber. LOL,” simultaneously posting a photo of the Migos rapper.

Earlier tonight, rapper NBA YoungBoy also decided to share his two cents on the matter. In the video posted on Theshaderoom, YoungBoy can be seen rolling a blunt while mocking what took place between one of the most loved young couples in the industry.

“These h*es ain’t sh*t. These h*es ain’t sh*t. Shawty told slime take care,” YoungBoy said as he laughed boisterously. He further chided Quavo saying, “Boy he tryna play tough like he crazy. Boy.”

NBA Youngboy reacts to the Saweetie/Quavo breakup news ?? pic.twitter.com/478F3JtR2A — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 21, 2021

Numerous memes have also begun circulating with Saweetie’s picture inserted into the clip art for Drake’s hit studio album, “Take Care”.

The post comments were also quite funny as most of the persons had a very hard time deciphering what the Baton Rouge rapper was saying. Interestingly, NBA YoungBoy is commenting on a breakup while his own relationships never seem to last long themselves. He has gotten much flak from the media following the birth of the son he shares with Yaya Mayweather. The main assumption that he had never actually laid eyes on his namesake was one major issue fans were holding a grudge for. Those rumors were finally dispelled when a photo of Youngboy shuffling to get himself and his young baby boy into an SUV was shared by Yaya and her mom. Fans also noted that despite his large number of relationships, he always seems to have the ladies hooked long after they have separated.

Although the rapper is only 21, he already has six other baby mothers apart from Mayweather. His total number of kids comes in at 8, with the breakdown going as follows: 7 biological and one he helped to raise from birth, although a paternity test ruled him out as the father. He started having kids at age 16, and his oldest child is only 5 years old.

Most of NBA Youngboy’s life has been spent having women fighting over him. It’s, therefore, a bit of a shocker to see him commenting on other persons who are failing at their relationships, but with the popularity of Quavo and Saweetie, we can expect commentary from all walks of life regarding their breakup.