Chris Gayle Drops Fun New Song “Wack we a Wack” On Newly Founded Label

Chris Gayle drops perhaps his first solo single, “Wack we a Wack,” on his newly founded label, Triple Century Records.

The legendary cricketer started his own label and has been trying his hand at dancehall music for the past year. Chris Gayle is popular in the sports world for his renowned cricketing career, during which he achieved a ton of well-documented accolades. Lately, more athletes have been transitioning into the music business, whether as the producer or the artist themselves. From legendary sprinter Usain Bolt to former cricketer Marlon Samuels, the dancehall community has welcomed a number of migrated acts from the sporting industry. It looks like Chris Gayle is the latest athlete to join the trend.

Gayle was enlisted by UK-based dancehall artist Stylo G for the star-studded collaboration “Too Hot Celebrity remix” in early 2020. After drumming up some real demand in the music industry, he later joined forces with Tanto Blacks for the single “We Come Out Fi Party “and started working with other artists. Gayle has now announced the launch of his own record label Triple Century Records and the release of his latest single, “Blessings,” which will arrive on February 15.

The former cricketer recalled how spontaneously his music career began in a new interview with SportsMax. “I did the first song with Stylo G and it was a joke I was running,” he said. Gayle added that he did the song, and it turned out to be a hit.

Though some would say Chris Gayle had somewhat of an inadvertent start in the music business, he has fully committed to the journey. His new record label is the namesake of his Kingston sports bar and his record for being the only batsman to achieve 300 runs in a Test match more than once. Gayle is hoping to make an impact in his newly chosen field also, telling SportsMax that in addition to his own upcoming releases, he wants to record and produce music for others.

“I have a lot more songs in the pipeline and I did the single ‘Living the Life’ so I decided to start my record label Triple Century Records,” Gayle said.

Other athletes have ventured into the dancehall arena to play, and while some have received their fair share of backlash for a myriad of reasons, for the most part, they have been successful in the music.

Since dropping his new single “Wack We A Wack,” the funfilled dance video racked up 33K views on YouTube and the feedback from fans have been mostly positive.