Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Cheating Rumors

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns have addressed claims that Towns was cheating on Jordyn. On Thursday, screenshots and a video recording by an unknown male suggested that Towns was not faithful to the former Kardashian bestie.

However, Jordyn Woods quickly took to social media to address the rumors and assert that, in fact, her relationship with Towns was “solid” in relation to the cheating rumor. She wrote on Twitter- “people really be praying on your downfall,” before continuing, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

Karl-Anthony also addressed the cheating rumors as he retweeted Jordyn’s original tweet by adding “a lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills,” along with a laughing hysterically emoji.

Jordyn also tweeted further as if she has scrutinized the voice notes forensically and concludes, “He don’t even talk like that. ‘Mamacita?’, come on now,” she asked about the language and word use in the voice note alleging the cheating rumor.

So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it ? my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything. — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

“Mamita” ???? come on now — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

He don’t even talk like that ??? — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

Jordyn also went on to defend her boyfriend as she said, “I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character.” She also addressed an unnamed person responsible for the rumors- “And to the person who started this rumour…WE SEE YOU SIS…since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too. Facts. I’m done for the day, I normally don’t even respond but had time today…love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns also hinted at a possible proposal in the future as he shares how happy he is with Jordyn. “So I got the baddest girl in he game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else ? gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger ????? — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 18, 2021

Jordyn and Karl have been dating since 2020 after being friends for years prior, according to Jordyn. The two have said they bonded after losing parents over the last few years, with Jordyn’s father passing away in 2017 from cancer and Karl losing his mother and six other family members to Covid-19 last year.

I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character?? — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021