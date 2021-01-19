Jordyn Woods Ask Fans For Prayers For Karl-Anthony Towns Battling COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns has coronavirus, and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is asking for prayers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player is the latest celeb to test positive for the virus, which has already seen more than 24.1 million cases in the US over the last year. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he wrote in a tweet. “I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

The news is particularly heartbreaking as Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, passed away in April, a week after contracting COVID.

As the 25-year-old battles, the illness which has already claimed so many lives, the woman in his life is echoing his prayers and asking for a few more to help him get through this tough time. “Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there. You’re one of the strongest people I know,” wrote Jordyn Woods in response to his tweet.

Thank you for all of the support and prayers, my family and I have all been tested and the results came back negative. ???? Let’s continue to pray for a speedy recovery for @KarlTowns — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 16, 2021

The model, who has been in a relationship with Towns since July, asked her fans to send prayers the NBA star’s way while confirming that she and her family tested negative for the disease.

Here’s hoping that Towns feels better soon.