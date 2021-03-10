Shenseea Teases Collaboration With Moyann Produced By DJ Frass

DJ Frass is teasing a new collaboration between Shenseea and Moyann.

“Collaboration over confrontation” seems to be catching on in the dancehall community thanks to Sean Paul. Only a few months back, Shenseea was complaining that other female artistes in the genre don’t want to collaborate with her, but it seems Moyann heard her call and rose to the occasion. Not only will it be getting a major female anthem to accompany us into the summer, but it also has one of the best producers in the game stamping his name on it, DJ Frass.

On Wednesday, Frass surprised us with the cover art of the single and a one-word caption while tagging the two female deejays. Not long after Frass posted the cover art, both Shenseea and Moyann then posted the cover on their Instagram page while asking fans if they’re ready.

ShenYeng confirmed that the track will be released on Thursday, but what they didn’t reveal is the title of the track. We’re told that the song will be released on all platforms and has been in the works for a few weeks now.

DJ Frass has worked with some of the biggest names in dancehall, including Mavado, Alaine, Alkaline, Jahmiel, Beenie Man, I-Octane, Kiprich, Bugle, Agent Sasco, Shenseea, and more. Frass recently worked with Shenseea on her single, “Good Comfort.”

Perhaps this new collaboration with Shenseea and Moyann will form the catalyst for more female dancehall artistes to collaborate with the Romeich Entertainment first lady or even with other females. Recently, we’ve seen male artistes putting aside past feuds and stepping into the studio together. A perfect case is Beenie Man and Popcaan, who recently released “Fun In The Sun,” also featuring Dre Island.

We’re also witnessing Sean Paul putting together an entire body of work with 15 collaborations with other artistes, including some fresh faces like Intence and Squash.