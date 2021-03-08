Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Beefing Over Who Started “Blrrd”

Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black are going at it all over who started the “blrrd” trend.

Both Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black are in heavy rotation on hip hop airwaves right now. The Memphis rapper is making waves with his breakout hit “Back In Blood” with Lil Durk, while the Pompano Beach native is creating his own waves musically, but also for other things like getting out of prison early thanks to a Trump last-minute pardon and his recent engagement to Mellow Racks whom he has been dating only for a few days or weeks at most.

While Shiesty and Kodak are making a lot of noise on the airwaves right now, their heated feud started after the Sniper Gang rapper hopped on Instagram to tell the world that he started the “blrrd” trend as well as the infamous cash spread. It didn’t take long for the “Back In Blood” rapper to respond on IG, telling Kodak that he lost respect for him.

“This just a matter of fact ! I ain’t dissing nobody , ion even know y’aII I’m just saying and this not to say the respect level ain’t on either side , but you know,” Kodak wrote in a post on IG that he has since deleted. In the video shared, he explained how he started the money spread trend and even namedrop Lil Baby.

Pooh Shiesty later issued a strong response to Kodak Black on Instagram by sharing photos of himself from a decade ago spreading cash. “The INTERNET AND FANS will make a real ni**a do some h** sh**, Influence?” he wrote. “You wasn’t rappin when I was out here taking action I just like yo music thought u was on my same time boy u was rapping that sh** I was really living before I ever made a song, this internet don’t know sh** bout me.”

Shiesty added that Chief Keef would be more deserving of the credit for starting the trend than Kodak Black. He ended his statement with a strong messaging tell Black that they can handle this feud in person.

What Blrrd mean?

In case you don’t know the meaning of “blrrd,” it’s an adlib popularized by Pooh Shiesty in some of his recent songs, particularly his hit single, “Back In Blood.” Other Memphis rappers also use it, but this issue is about who created it.

Before they started beefing, Pooh Shiesty says he is a fan of Kodak Black and even ranked him among his top 5 rappers, dead or alive. “‘m gon’ put me on there, BIG30, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and Chief Keef. I dont even care about nobody else. Them five right there,” he told Hotnewhiphop.

Why did Kodak Black pick a fight with Pooh Shiesty? Perhaps because of his recent issues with Gucci Mane asking him about the clone rumors. The Florida rapper wasn’t too happy about it, and we all know Gucci is mentoring Shiesty, who is signed to his 1017 label.