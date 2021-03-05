DaniLeigh Barely Misses Robbery Outside Beverly Hills Eatery

DaniLeigh was outside of a restaurant in Beverly Hills when a brazen robbery took place.

The Dominican singer should be counting her lucky stars after she missed being included in a brazen daylight robbery and shooting by only seconds. The element of ‘time’ played a key role in the incident, which took place just outside of the famous Beverly Hills eatery, Il Pastaio. The armed thugs, a total of 3 men, apparently had their eyes set on a $500,000 Richard Mille watch a diner was wearing. They made away with the lavish timepiece after a struggle with its owner. Sadly, during the struggle, a woman was shot in the leg by one of the 3-4 bullets fired.

Witnesses at the crime scene told TMZ that the female who was injured was having lunch with her partner next to the gentleman who was robbed. The actual identities of the victims have not yet been released to the public, as police work to apprehend the men who carried out the daring robbery.

Beverly Hills, more specifically the restaurant in question, is known for its influx of the rich and famous, which would explain why DaBaby’s former girlfriend stopping by. The “Levi High” singer had teamed up with Dababy to pull off a similar robbery in their music video, but this may have been an eye-opening experience beyond the realms of show biz. Still, there have not been any recent posts from DaniLeigh‘s Twitter account, which has now left concerned fans worrying about just how she is currently holding up.

#BREAKING #BeverlyHills: Three men who steal a patron's watch end up shooting a woman sitting at the next table at @#IlPastaio instead. The man who had his $500K watch stolen speaks ONLY to @NBCLA at 5. pic.twitter.com/sBr65CI97C — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 5, 2021