Saweetie Gifted Quavo Rare $300K Richard Mille Watch For

Quavo is now the owner of an ultra exclusive $300K Richard Mille watch thanks to his girlfriend Saweetie.

Quavo and Saweetie spare no expense when it comes to each other as we know the couple is known for giving each other extravagant gifts. The couple spoiled each other with lavish gifts over the Christmas holidays as we have come to expect them. The Migos rapper surprised the love of his life with a brand new $300K icy new Bentley just before Christmas, as the young rapper goes into the New Year with her own jet and career on take-off.

Saweetie didn’t miss a beat as she, too, gifted Quavo a $300K Richard Mille watch. In a video on Instagram, Quavo can be seen unwrapping his gift that came in a larger box- a Birkin bag box with a few smaller boxes inside to create anticipation for the surprise. The Migos member “oohs” as he looks at his new watch and shows it off while pulling Saweetie for a hug and kiss.

In July, Quavo gifted Saweetie not one but two Birkin bags, and you can tell she was pretty excited. The ‘My Type’ rapper made headlines last week after showing off her brand new jet that she commissioned on its first flight earlier this week.

The pair have been dating for three years, and it all started as a DM from Quavo to Saweetie- a real modern-day romantic story.