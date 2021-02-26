Lil Yachty Almost Moved To Tears At Private Listening Of Migos “Culture III” Album

Lil Yachty gets a private listen of Migos’ upcoming album, Culture III, and the end results were tears.

Hopefully, these were really tears of joy as the Atlanta trio gets ready to release the third installment of Culture, a project we’ve been waiting for since 2019. Lil Yachty has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Migos’ upcoming album “Culture III.” It seems the respect is mutual because he got a sneak peek of what Migos has been cooking courtesy of Quavo and subsequently took to Twitter to share his excitement, telling fans that he was almost in tears when he heard the preview.

“Quavo is playing me new Migos music and I could cry tears. I’m so excited for there next album,” Lil Yachty tweeted.

Fans of Migos have waited three years for the release of the next installment of their Culture series, so you can imagine how eager longtime fans of the rap group are right now. Lil Yachty also revealed that he will appear on the project, so naturally, he might just be hyping folks up. Nevertheless, fans are hyped even without Yachty’s statement. Migos has been one of the most influential rap groups in the history of the genre, even though they’ve only released two bodies of work and one solo project each among them.

Although Migos have kept information about the upcoming album on the down low, Quavo did share that the album would be “coming soon.” The hip-hop group celebrated its third anniversary of Culture II in January. The Atlanta-based rap trio, which consists of Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo, was founded in 2008.

They released their debut single “Versace” in 2013, taken from their mixtape YRN (Young Rich Ni**as). The trio has had four Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten songs since then. In 2016 Kanye West signed Migos to his G.O.O.D. Music label under a management deal, but in 2017 the group announced they were no longer affiliated with the label.

Quavo recently revealed that Culture III is coming sometime in the spring of this year. While he didn’t give a specific date and time, it’s clear that the project will see the light of day. Hopefully, the pandemic will be over sometime this year to make way for a major Migos tour. We would all love that. In the meantime, we’re just waiting patiently for them to do it once more for the Culture.