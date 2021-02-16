Migos Says “Culture III” Is Coming Spring 2021

Culture III is almost here.

The Migos have been holding out on fans for much too long. After failing to meet their promised 2020 release, the rap group finally announced that the third installment in the Culture sequel will arrive aroud March. In a new feature about the impending release, Quavo revealed that the album is coming in just a few weeks.

Culture II was released in January 2018 and since then the rappers each delivered solo albums. They have been teasing the third album since then and now as we near the release date, more details are emerging. In the video shared by Quavo, he answers some questions about Culture III including when fans can expect it to drop. “It’s coming real soon, less than a month-and-a-half,” Huncho said.

Last year the rapper told GQ that the Migos feel new and refreshed with this new album. While fans were disappointed when it did not come to fruition by the end of the year, they are still as ready as ever for some fresh Migos tracks. The rappers released behind the scenes footage of them recording the album. In the video, Quavo talks about what the process was like during the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“Quarantine been a pro and a con,” he said. “It’s time for us to crack down and bond and know about our business and it’s time to get everything squared away, no bad feelings, no hard feelings nowhere. We’re just young men and just tryna grow. Right now, we’re at a point in our life where we’re allowed to sit down and get that so we can build and start from scratch all over again while we’re moving.”

A whiteboard behind Quavo revealed some potential titles from the tracklist. Songs like “Rolling Stones,” “Cypher,” “New Money,” and “Birthday” are all possibly part of the final cut. Are you looking forward to Culture III‘s spring release?