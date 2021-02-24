Skillibeng & Lila Ike’s “Thy Will” Video Tackles Social Justice & Violence In Jamaica

Skillibeng and Lila Ike drops off the visual for their new collab, “Thy Will.”

Eastsyde lyrical juggernaut Skillibeng proved that he has a lot to say on the topic of systematic oppression when he hopped onto Lila Ike’s “Thy Will” remix. The official music video directed by Nickii Kane has now been released and should serve as an eye-opener for the detrimental state the world, and more specifically, Jamaica, is in right now.

The video opens with a major drug deal being carried out. It is soon realized that the drug kingpin is a passionate yet ruthless pastor of a local church. Kane leaves no stone unturned as she includes a series of violent news headlines as proof of the reign of terror, which is currently in effect. Included in the clip is the mention of the gruesome daylight murder of a bank manager as she sat in church. Thankfully, the alleged perpetrators in that incident have since been caught.

In the music video, the police also apprehend the phony pastor as both Skillibeng and Lila Ike watch from inside the church. Their call for justice and unity sees them part taking in protests similar to the Black Lives Matter initiative. Armed with a megaphone and powerful words such as “Break The System,” Lila, Skilli, and their loyal supporters take to the streets.

Show your support for the positive movement by checking out the video below. It’s currently holding the number 11 spot on the local Youtube trending list.

Both Skillibeng and Lila Ike are two of the freshest faces in reggae/dancehall creating waves locally and overseas. The two hitmakers had a great year last year despite the pandemic devastating the entertainment industry and are looking to recreate and build on their success this year.

Skillibeng, aka Mr. Universe, inked a new deal with Sony/ATV in December as he looks to further penetrates overseas markets like Europe and the United States.