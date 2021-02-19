Lila Ike and Skillbeng’s Thy Will Remix Premiers On Apple Music

Lil Iké and Skillibeng dropped off their highly anticipated new collab.

The much-anticipated track “Thy Will” by Lila Ike and Skillibeng made its debut on Apple Music. Produced by Protégé, lotosh & J.L.L, the rather soulful sounding track has already started to garner attention. Some fans have already hailed it as a “masterpiece” and are predicting that it will be trending on the music charts. Both Skillibeng and Lila Ike have been teasing the song view interviews and on social media platforms. The collaboration between both artiste is actually a remix of the original track by Lila.

The 26-year-old Lila Ike has certainly grown in the music industry since her debut in 2017. The young talent has hinted in the past that she wanted to form a bond with more dancehall acts. It is, therefore, no surprise she has teamed up with one of dancehall’s chart-toppers in the form of “Crocodile Teeth” artiste Skillibeng.

Fans of Skillibeng will get to see the versatility of the artiste on this track. For this remix, Skilli traded glorifying guns and drugs to tackle crime, political corruption, and the victimization of certain persons in society.

Lila Ike has managed to fuse contemporary reggae with soul, hip hop, and a bit of dancehall. Although fairly new on the music scene, she has already landed features in The FADER, Billboard, and Flaunt. She also featured on the list for BBC 1xtra Hot for 2020 as the “Artist To Watch.” She did her first solo tour in 2019 in Europe, where she performed on the main stage at the largest reggae festival worldwide, Rototom Sunsplash in Spain. She also performed on PUMA Middle East stage in Dubai and has opened for Protégé on his US Tour.