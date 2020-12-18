Dancehall Artist Skillibeng Signs Deal With Sony/ATV

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng can now call Sony/ATV his home.

Skillibeng is undoubtedly one of the hottest young acts to have emerged out of Jamaica’s dancehall music scene in the last two years. The deejay brings an unmatched level of creativity to his musical output that is almost poetic in nature. No wonder he has recently snagged a contract with one of the world’s biggest music publishers, SonyATV Music. As highlighted on their Instagram page, the brand is “home to the world’s best songwriters: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Beatles, Rihanna, Queen, Lady Gaga, Pharrell” and now Skillibeng. That’s not a bad crop of talents to be listed amongst.

The UK leg of the company took to their Instagram account to announce the recent signing. “We are so excited to welcome the incredible @skillibeng to the #SonyATVFamily! Can’t wait to see what’s next and start working with you! #newsigning #skillibeng #team #songwriters,” came the caption.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing was formed in 1995 after Sony Music joined forces with the late Micheal Jackson’s ATV Music. With this in mind, one could say that the Jamaican was posthumously signed by the great MJ himself.

Skillibeng has managed to remain consistent since his arrival on the scene with “Brik Pon Brik.” He has since followed up with numerous other singles such as “50 Bag,” “Vicky C,” “Top Ranking,” “Torpedo,” “Mr. Universe,” “Shake,” among others. One of his recent releases titled “Crocodile Teeth” has managed to secure 6.4 Million views since its release on Oct 12, 2020.

We cannot wait to see and hear what Skillibeng unleashes with his new team at Sony/ATV UK.