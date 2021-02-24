Pooh Shiesty Says His Dream Collab Is With Cardi B

Pooh Shiesty wants to get in the studio with Cardi B.

Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” might have unintentionally held Cardi B’s “UP” from securing the top spot on iTunes, but that doesn’t mean there is any form of negativity between the two. Shiesty has even revealed that he would not mind hitting it off musically, with the female hitmaker. Not too long after signing a deal with Gucci Mane’s label, Shiesty released his debut project titled Shiesty Season. The mixtape hit the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums at number 2 and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was amazing news for the Memphis-born talent, especially when compared to the legal issues the rapper has faced as a result of a recent shooting incident in Florida.

The rapper stopped by Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, to discuss his career when he explained just what he wants to do next.

“I want a Cardi B feature, bad, really,” the rapper told Gillie and his co-host Wallo. “Cardi B need to — we need to do that.”

Both hosts threw their support behind Shiesty by publicly calling on the “WAP” rapper and her husband Offset to give him the hookup.

“Cardi B! You already know who got next,” Gillie said. “Cardi B and a muthaf***ing Pooh Shiesty record would go stupid.”

A clip from the show was shared online which Shiesty retweeted while tagging Cardi. He also included a goat emoji just to show what level he believes the Invasion Of Privacy rapper is on.

Are you ready for a Pooh Shiesty Cardi B collab? One person who would give such a record a hard pass is Yaya Mayweather, the most recent baby mama of NBA Youngboy. A video of the boxer’s daughter calling for Shiesty’s track to be turned off has been making the rounds on social media. Her exact reason for hating the track was not shared, but many persons believe that it has a lot to do with a strained relationship between Shiesty and YoungBoy.